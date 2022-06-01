7 restaurants with spectacular views in western Washington

From Enumclaw to Seattle's Great Wheel, these spots are unique and worth trying. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a place to grab dinner and a view?

Here are seven unique spots around western Washington to enjoy food and scenery.

For a seafood feast with a bird's-eye view, head to Pier 57 in Seattle where you can enjoy a preset menu aboard the Great Wheel. The four-course dinner, which includes wine, is prepared by The Fisherman's Restaurant. It costs $152.50/person and spots must be reserved online for this once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience. 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi in Bellevue

You can "dine in the sky" 31 floors above the city at this upscale restaurant. The menu features steak grilled over alder and fruit wood flames, a raw bar and celebratory desserts. But no one would blame you if you came strictly for the 360-degree sweeping views of the Eastside and beyond. Open daily from 3-11 p.m. 10400 NE 4th Street, Suite 3100, Bellevue.

The Summit House at Crystal Mountain Resort

For a more adventurous dining experience, head to Crystal Mountain Resort. On a nice summer day, you can take a gondola ride to The Summit House – Washington's highest elevation restaurant at nearly 7,000 feet. Outdoor seating is ample and the executive chef focuses on “fresh, vibrant seasonal dishes” with a side of Mount Rainier. Hours and days vary during the summer months based on weather. 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd, Enumclaw.

Hama Hama Oyster Saloon in Union

Hood Canal on the Olympic Peninsula is known for oysters, and Hama Hama Oyster Co. has long been the place to buy them fresh. A few years ago, the family-owned company opened Hama Hama Oyster Saloon – an open-air eatery that serves oysters raw and roasted, along with other shellfish and non-seafood dishes, at the water's edge. It’s a true northwest experience. Open Friday-Monday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations during the summer are strongly recommended. 35846 Hwy-101, Lilliwaup.





Narrows Marina in Tacoma

The marina is home to food and beverage options with a picture-perfect view across the water of the Narrows Bridge. Grab a pint from Narrows Brewing and something to eat from neighboring restaurant Boathouse 19, then claim a table on the outdoor patio or inside the brewery near the windows, and drink it all in. 9007 S. 19th Street, Tacoma.

Agua Verde Café in Seattle

Diners can enjoy the view of Portage Bay, then actually go out on the water at this two-for-one location. Agua Verde Café is a casual New Mexican restaurant that’s perched above the water. Just down the stairs, Agua Verde Paddle Club rents kayaks and paddle boards for exploring the nearby Montlake Cut and waterways. Open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. No reservations. 1301 NE Boat Street, Seattle.





Little Coney in Seattle