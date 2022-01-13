5 Seattle restaurants made for social media feeds

From the decor to the drinks and dishes, Team Evening visited spots offering picture-perfect content for Instagram and TikTok. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle is home to countless restaurants serving delicious food — but if you're looking to also fill up on social media content, here are five picture-perfect spots.

Di Fiora in Capitol Hill

Di Fiora is located in a new triangular building, so the Instagram-worthy shots begin on the street. The interior is decorated with colorful florals and botanicals, which extends to the drink menu featuring cocktails positively bursting with vibrant shades. The food also doubles as works of art. Chef Thidaphat “Chimme” Ariyahirantrakul plates her dishes with exquisite detail and specializes in Asian recipes with a twist of European cuisine. Di Fiora is located at 1320 University St. and is open daily for lunch and dinner.

The Founders Club in Downtown Seattle

The Founder’s Club is a new bar inside the historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel, and half the fun is finding it. The intimate space is located just off the main lobby bar, behind a bookcase. Inspired by a Prohibition-era speakeasy, guests can reserve one of 30 available seats. Every cocktail prepared by award-winning "beverage curator" Jesse Cyr is something special. The bar specializes in vintage, hard-to-find spirits and ice is hand-carved — the signature drink is chilled by a diamond-shaped piece of ice. The hotel is located at 411 University St. and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Kubota and Ookami in Capitol Hill

Kubota and Ookami roughly translates to “Piglet and Wolf” in Japanese, and the restaurant serves up delicious traditional dishes like pork katsu and katsu nabe. There’s also an extensive sake selection. Everything photographs well, but the mozzarella katsu is the real social media star because diners can use their chopsticks to do “cheese stretches." Kubota and Ookami is located at 121 15th Ave. E. and is open daily for lunch and dinner.

The Loupe at The Space Needle

Seattle's iconic landmark has an elevated lounge to showcase in your social media feed. The Loupe invites guests to raise an out-of-this-world glass above the world's first and only revolving glass floor. Like plumes from a rocket, smoke plays a role in many of the cocktails and treats — including the Lunar Orbiter 2.0, an homage to a dessert first served in 1962 that involves dry ice. Other small bites like charcuterie are also available. Reservations are required. The Loupe is open daily for wine flights from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and “evening experiences” are available Thursday – Monday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

