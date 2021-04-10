Capitol Hill's Di Fiora serves up tasty and Instagram worthy dishes

The Seattle restaurant fuses Southeast Asian and European flavors to create a unique food experience. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Di Fiora is one of Capitol Hill's newest and quite possibly prettiest restaurants. Since its opening last summer, pictures and videos of the floral décor, eclectic artwork and delicious dishes have been popping up on social media. Once you visit, it's easy to see why.

Stepping inside the restaurant feels like you're walking into a secret garden. The open, bright space is covered with flowers and greenery. I challenge anyone to not immediately take out their phone and snap at least a dozen pictures.

The photoshoot will inevitably continue when your drinks and food arrive. Di Fiora's Executive Chef Chimme likes to say food is art, and food is life. That's reflected in each dish served at the restaurant. The menu features a fusion of Southeast Asian and European flavors using locally sourced organic ingredients. The standouts include the popular Crab Fried Rice along with the Lava Scallops and Di Fiora Lamb.

As for the drinks, try one of Di Fiora's signature cocktails like The Dark Night, their take on a spicy margarita, or the rainbow-colored rum concoction Equality Drink.

And don't forget about dessert which is served with love. The signature dessert, Love by Di Fiora, is a decedent plate of caramelized bananas and chocolate cheesecake. It's both delicious and Instaworthy.