Sky-high dinner and drinks at this Space Needle lounge

The Loupe is a glamorous lounge and bar within the Space Needle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Space Needle needs no introduction — but if you want to make your sky-high visit even more glamorous, make a reservation for the Needle's lounge, the Loupe.

The Loupe has the world's first and only rotating glass floor. Perched 500 feet above the city, it's an amazing way to experience the city. The floor makes a full rotation every thirty minutes, allowing patrons gorgeous views of Mount Baker, Elliott Bay, and many other landmarks.

You need to make an advanced booking if you want to visit the Loupe, which includes Space Needle admission, parking, beverages, and dishes (even tip!) So you won't even need to lay down a credit card when you're done — everything is already taken care of.

There are different options for your Loupe experience, from a decadent seafood tower to a wine tasting on Washington wines.