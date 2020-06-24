Tues 6/23, Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Heart on My Sleeve&Mental Health, Ciscoe's Roses Tips, The Spot's Waffles, Chef Douglas' Strawberry Shortcake, Jon Stewart's new Show, Atulea's Cheese Tea

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening at Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

UW football players make a powerful fashion statement with their streetwear brand - Heart On My Sleeve is a stylish way to start conversations about mental health.

Ciscoe Morris with three tips for growing great roses - From horse food to cutting back, how to keep the blooms coming.

The Spot in West Seattle is the spot for amazing waffles - The Spot on Avalon Way serves decadent waffles and delish coffee drinks.

Chef Tom Douglas shows his secrets to making great strawberry shortcake - Douglas Demos - 3 ways to up your shortcake game.

Jon Stewart sees life through a new lens since leaving 'The Daily Show' - Stewart wrote and directed 'Irresistible,' out on-demand June 26.