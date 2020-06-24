Tues 6/23, Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening at Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
UW football players make a powerful fashion statement with their streetwear brand - Heart On My Sleeve is a stylish way to start conversations about mental health.
Ciscoe Morris with three tips for growing great roses - From horse food to cutting back, how to keep the blooms coming.
The Spot in West Seattle is the spot for amazing waffles - The Spot on Avalon Way serves decadent waffles and delish coffee drinks.
Chef Tom Douglas shows his secrets to making great strawberry shortcake - Douglas Demos - 3 ways to up your shortcake game.
Jon Stewart sees life through a new lens since leaving 'The Daily Show' - Stewart wrote and directed 'Irresistible,' out on-demand June 26.
Cheese and Tea live in perfect harmony on Capitol Hill - Seattle tea shop Atulea offers the Asian taste sensation.
