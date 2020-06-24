The Spot in West Seattle is the spot for amazing waffles

The Spot on Avalon Way serves decadent waffles and delish coffee drinks.

SEATTLE — Waffles and coffee...the ultimate duo?

On Avalon Way, right near the West Seattle Bridge (RIP), The Spot in West Seattle serves up waffles, coffee and other breakfast treats at their convenient walk-up window. Outside is a cute patio, and inside is a cozy lounge atmosphere.

The Spot opened in early May...in kind of a bad spot.

"We got the paperwork at the end of February, and two weeks later the world decided to shut off," owner Philip Sudore says.

Despite a Stay At Home order and pandemic, that hasn't stopped Sudore and his crew from serving up delicious waffles - in a safe, socially distant manner.

"We have a really dynamic waffle menu. So, it goes from plain through sweet and into savory," Sudore says. "The Berry Bliss, definitely, is a crowd pleaser."

If a waffle smothered in Nutella, fresh fruit and whipped cream is your game, or if you prefer jalapenos, bacon and cheese - chances are, you'll spot something delicious.