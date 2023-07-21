Here's what you should know before heading to the Capitol Hill Block Party

Whether you’re celebrating peak summer in Seattle or can’t wait to see your favorite artist, here’s what you should know before you go.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s three-day Capitol Hill Block Party, what the festival calls "the best weekend of the summer," kicks off Friday for its 25th year. The party kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday.

The block party takes place between Broadway and 12th Avenue, and East Pine Street and East Union Street.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, July 21 — 3 p.m. – midnight

Saturday, July 22 — 1 p.m. – midnight

Sunday, July 23 — 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are only available through the Capitol Hill Block Party website. You can buy multi-day passes or single-day passes. General admission gets you into the party, but VIPs will have a dedicated check-in line, drink tickets, access to two lounges and their own restrooms.

The three-day pass is $225 for general admission and $370 for VIP. Two-day passes are $180 for general admission only. Single-day passes are $95 for general admission and $155 for VIP.

Lineup

Performers include: Sofi Tukker, Denzel Curry, Louis the Child, Goth Babe, Channel Tres, Jean Dawson, Empress Of, Rebecca Black, WAVEDASH, Momma, Husbands, Muna, BETWEEN FRIENDS, JAWNY, RedVeil, Coco & Clair Clair, Elohim, spill tab, Underscores, PinkPantheress, Rico Nasty, Drama, Surf Mesa, Slayyyter, Jadu Heart, Sofia Kourtesis, binki, Mavi, Madeon (DJ Set), renforshort, Annika Bennett, Plastic Picnic, Eliza McLamb, Sea Lemon, Samurai Del, i///u, Avery Cochrane, Taylar Elizza Beth, Acid Tongue, The Kerrys, Fluung, Mooncakes' Drag Showcase, Stella Mar, Shelf Nunny & Sky Dyv, Lemon Boy, Paper Idol, Conversation Pit, This Blinding Light, Fluencie, Coral Grief, Samara Lennoxx, Weep Wave, Daizha, N3ptune & Rusty Steve, Early Internet, Mia Day, TERMINATOR, CHRVNS, Crissy P, Talaya., Fortress of the Bear, Harley, Mr. Dinkles, Flesh Produce, BRUJITA XO, Karma Rivera, Jaws of Brooklyn, Salt Lick, David July, Lane Lines, Lightweight Champion, Puck, Kimmortal, Hana Bryanne, Hannah Duckworth, Zia Victoria, The Della Kit, Linnks, and Art Gecko.

Here are the set times:

Parking & Transit

Parking is available at a number of nearby parking lots and on-street throughout the neighborhood.

Alternatively, transit is accessible and available. The Capitol Hill Light Rail station is about a 10-minute walk away. Use the King County Metro trip planner for more information.