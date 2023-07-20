Bite of Seattle returns this weekend after 3-year hiatus

The mobile app, CHEQ, will allow guests to preorder food, which will reduce lines.

SEATTLE — It might be Taylor Swift Week in King County but Seattle Center is all about the Bite.

After a three-year hiatus, the Bite of Seattle comes sizzling back to Seattle Center this weekend thanks, in part, to a new name that’s leading the charge. Seattle tech startup CHEQ took over ownership of the bite and will leverage its technology to create an easier experience for guests and vendors.

CHEQ CEO Tom Lapham says his company is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to amazing in-person experiences.

“We are a mobile app, we’re in stadiums and festivals all over the country. We’re with the Seattle Mariners and this year we’re extending our technology to the bite,” says Lapham.

Pre-ordering food is intended to eliminate long lines. The mobile-first format is also intended to be inclusive beyond smartphone users.

“We have kiosks and staff here to help with cash customers and this really is intended to be inclusive and remove barriers,” Lapham said.

After three years off, organizers aren’t sure what to expect for a turnout but are prepared for upwards of half a million visitors over the course of the three-day food and music festival.

The Bite of Seattle started in 1982 and grew beyond just food to include music and more. More than 100 food vendors and artisans are participating at the Bite of Seattle this year and more than 50 musical acts will play across three stages at Seattle Center.

“The best part is the Bite is free for all!” says Lapham. VIP packages are available for purchase and food comes with a cost but the atmosphere and live performances are open to the public free of charge. Seattle’s own Sir Mix-A-Lot will close out the festival on Sunday.

The CHEQ Bite of Seattle runs July 21-23.