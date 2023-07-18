Getting to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: What Seattle Swifties need to know about traffic, road closures, public transit

Here's everything Swifties need to know about traffic, road closures and public transportation ahead of the sold-out concerts at Lumen Field this weekend.

SEATTLE — Seattle Swifties know "All Too Well" how difficult it can be to navigate in downtown during a busy traffic weekend.

Fans planning to attend either of the sold-out shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22 and 23 should start to "Mastermind" how they're going to get to SODO and back amid road closures and anticipated traffic congestion due to a very busy weekend in the Emerald City.

Luckily, King County Metro and Sound Transit have announced added bus, train and water taxi services to help fans get to the shows.

Road closures in Seattle on the 22 and 23

As Taylor Swift once said, "I asked the traffic lights if it'll be alright, they said 'I don't know.'"

If you're traveling through the Montlake neighborhood this weekend, you'll need to navigate the closure of Montlake Boulevard and also the entire state Route 520 Bridge. Both roads will be closed until early in the morning on Monday.

Drivers on the east side should also be aware of a closure of state Route 18 between Issaquah Hobart Road/267th Avenue Southeast and the I-90 interchange for annual maintenance from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21 through noon on Sunday, July 23. During the closure, drivers can follow signed detours using state Route 169, I-405 and I-90 or vice versa.

Added transit services to get Swifties to and from the show

King County Executive Dow Constantine is urging Swifties to leave the "Getaway Car" at home and take public transportation this weekend.

Sound Transit's Link 1 Line will run later trains past midnight for both shows. Trains will run every 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 1:40 a.m. on both the 22 and 23. Swifties can easily hop on at either Stadium Station or the SODO Station heading either north or southbound.

King County Metro and Sound Transit bus routes 545, 550, 554 as well as the RapidRide Lines C, D and H will have added trips to meet rider demand after the concert.

The Sounder Train will also be operating on Saturday for the concert. Here is the schedule for the north and southbound trains, per Sound Transit:

From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line event train departs Lakewood at 3:11 p.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and arrives at King Street Station at 4:27 p.m.

From the north, the inbound N Line event train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 3:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 4:44 p.m.

Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

The Water Taxi will also be running late between Pier 50 and West Seattle after the concert to ferry Swifties back home. The taxi is scheduled to embark from Seattle at 11:45 p.m. and again at 12:15 a.m. after the Saturday and Sunday concerts. Metro's post-concert Downtown Shuttle will take passengers directly to the Water Taxi dock at Pier 50.

These events may be bringing extra crowds to Downtown Seattle - so plan ahead!

The Eras Tour is just one of many events happening in downtown Seattle this weekend.

The Capitol Hill Block Party is going on from Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23. Taste of Seattle will be going on at the Seattle Center during that same time period. These events also coincide with a week of Mariners home games, including games on July 21, 22 and 23 beginning at 7:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. respectively.

The Washington State Department of Transportation, Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro are encouraging Swifties to plan for congestion and give themselves plenty of time to get to the show.