LOS ANGELES — Benicio Bryant didn't win America's Got Talent Wednesday night, but he was far from upset about it.

The Maple Valley teen, who made it to the show's finale, said the final round felt like "a celebration of all of us and how far we've come."

"I wasn't ever sad, at all," he said on the red carpet.

Benicio admits he did cry. However, it wasn't out of frustration. Instead, he said he teared up because of how proud he felt of the winner: Kodi Lee.

Lee, a 23-year-old from California, thanked his supporters on Instagram:

"Thank you so much for all the votes!!!! I can’t believe I’m the winner of #agt !!! I felt your love and support all season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!!!! #agtfinale #love #changingtheworld"

RELATED: Maple Valley teen started with local competition

RELATED: Inspirational journey | Kodi Lee wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lee won $1 million and will headline the 'America’s Got Talent Live' show at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in November.