LOS ANGELES — The road to Hollywood runs through Maple Valley, or at least that's what Benicio Bryant hopes will happen on the America's Got Talent finale.

The teen sensation jumped from YouTube to your television. He's seen a lot of success in his singing career but he hasn't won a competition yet.

At the age of 8, he entered Maple Valley Idol where he placed second, four years in a row.

In 2018, his YouTube videos caught the attention of The Voice Germany. They invited him to audition.

He made the finals, but again placed second.

Upon his arrival home, we invited him to perform on Take 5. From there he toured around the Pacific Northwest and even teamed up with fellow local musician Brandi Carlisle.

Now he's hoping to capture his first victory by performing original songs on America's Got Talent. He's singing his songs despite recommendations from the judges.

What song will he sing in his America's Got Talent finals performance? Benicio said it will be an original song.

Benicio traveled to Los Angeles for the finals with his family, who said they were "over the moon."

"We’ve been up all night," said Jeremy Bryant, Benicio's father. "Everyone is so excited. It’s hard to put into words."

It's been a surreal experience for the whole family. Jeremy said they went to get milkshakes at Shake Shack Monday night, and Benicio couldn't even get in the shop, because people were screaming and taking pictures.

While Jeremy hopes this experience opens doors for Benicio, he also said he hopes Benicio is able to stay grounded.

“Just for him to stay who he is and stay humble and realize how big this platform is and just kind of use it for good," Jeremy said. "I think that’s the most important thing."