10 best Fourth of July events and fireworks shows in Washington

Independence Day celebrations are back and different cities will host parades and festivals.

WASHINGTON, USA — The past two years made it hard to go out with family and friends and celebrate important holidays, but with COVID-19 restrictions getting looser, the Fourth of July traditions are back in.

Here are 10 of the best Independence Day events taking place in western Washington.

Seafair Summer Fourth in Seattle

Perhaps Washington’s most famous event, Seafair has been voted one of the country’s best fireworks shows. The event will also include live music, food vendors and field games.

Location: Gas Works Park, 2101 N Northlake Way, and Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle.

Fourth of July at Bainbridge Island

If you feel like getting some sea breeze, consider joining Bainbridge Island on its traditional Grand Old 4th of July. The event will start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and end at 5 p.m. with live music. Don’t forget to check out their car show.

Location: Downtown Bainbridge.

Bellevue Family 4th

With a tradition of over 30 years, this event will not only have fireworks but also children’s activities and family entertainment. The firework shows will also be synchronized with a live performance by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Location: Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 NE 4th St, Bellevue.

Burien Independence Day parade

A long-standing tradition, Burien is having its 98th annual Independence Day parade. The event is completely free and will start at 3 p.m.

Location: Downtown Burien.

Fourth of July Splash in Kent

Located in Lake Meridian Park, the event will run in the afternoon and it will include activities for kids, music and food. The city will provide free shuttles from Fire Station 75 (15635 SE 272nd Street) and Kentwood High School (25800 164th Avenue SE) from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd Street, Kent.

Tacoma Summer Blast

After two years without Tacoma Summer Blast, make sure to not miss this year's fireworks, live music and craft market. The event will have two stages with diverse acts on each.

Location: Cummings Park, 3939 Ruston Way, and the Cambia Legacy Lawn at Dune Peninsula, 5361 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma.

Arlington’s Fourth of July

If one day or even the whole afternoon is not enough for you, you should visit Arlington this year. Celebrations start on July 2 with a marathon and half marathon (followed by a beer garden) and end on July 10 with the Arlington Street Fair. On the Fourth of July, the city will host a kid's parade, a carnival and fireworks, to name a few.

Location: Different locations

Longview Go Fourth Festival

This weekend-long family-friendly festival will have sports activities, vendors, music and different church activities. The festival will start on July 1 with a 5k run and end on the night of July 4 with a laser light show.

Location: 3223 NE Nichols Boulevard, Longview.

AppleJam at State Fair Park’s 4th of July Celebration

For music lovers, Yakima AppleJam is the perfect opportunity to get to know your new favorite band. This “battle of the bands” will have 12 music acts competing against each other. All ages and music styles are welcomed.

Location: 1301 S Fair Ave., Yakima.

Welcome new Americans at Seattle Center

For a different type of patriotic celebration, but no less important, join the 37th annual naturalization ceremony to see hundreds of people who are originally from different countries become naturalized American citizens. The ceremony starts at 12 p.m. and is open to the public.