Ban of commercial fireworks in unincorporated King County in effect

County leaders cited safety and environmental concerns when passing the ban.

Example video title will go here for this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. — As the Fourth of July approaches, the use and sale of consumer fireworks is now prohibited in unincorporated King County.

The ban was signed into law last year by the King County Council, but the state requires a year-long period before the ban could take effect.

The ban followed years of discussion, particularly after recent summer wildfires and other firework-related incidents, such as the 2019 fire that displaced several and killed one.

“Folks are encouraged to find ways to celebrate the fourth of July that don’t endanger residents, pets or property,” a statement from the King County Department of Local Services read.

Professional firework display are still allowed.

This brings unincorporated King County alongside many cities that also banned consumer fireworks.

“In a county of 2.3 million people, with many of our cities already having prohibited fireworks, doing the same in unincorporated King County is a necessary step to ensure safety and prevent tragedies,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Many county residents live within city limits where bans are already in place. The ban includes places such as Skyway, White Center, Snoqualmie Valley, Greater Maple Valley, Enumclaw Plateau, and Vashon Island.

Anyone who sees a violation of this ban can report it on the county’s website or by calling 206-848-0800. First-time violators will receive a warning, after which they will likely receive a citation.