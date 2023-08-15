Why taking a hot shower could help you sleep during a heat wave

With overnight temperatures in the 70s in some areas, a UW physician shared some tips for staying cool.

SEATTLE — The heat wave gripping the Northwest is creating discomfort even when the sun goes down.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the air temperature in Seattle was still hovering around 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Hot temperatures are definitely not conducive to sleep,” said Dr. Nathaniel Watson, Director of the University of Washington's Sleep Medicine clinic.

Among Watson’s tips for beating the heat at night: a hot shower or bath.

While it sounds counterintuitive, the heat from the shower can help to cool your body temperature when you lay down.

“What happens is that dilates the blood vessels in your skin, which helps the body dissipate heat, which allows your body to cool off, to fall asleep.” Watson said.

The best environment for sleep is a cool and dark room. But with an estimated 44% of homes in Seattle currently air-conditioned, most people will need to get creative to cool down their bedrooms this week.

Watson says certain types of sheets are better at effectively cooling the body and dissipating heat. Fans and open windows will help to circulate air in the bedroom. In a pinch, try putting an ice pack under your neck in bed.

“That’s not typically something we would recommend, but if it’s that hot in someone’s sleep environment, then they may need to do something like that,” Watson said.

Staying hydrated and eating a healthy diet will also help you get a good night’s sleep, which Watson says is seven to eight hours a night.