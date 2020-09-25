People from every continent come together for International Observe the Moon Night.

YORK, Pa. — In a time of social distancing, connecting with others means more than ever.

On September 26, people from all around the world will come together to observe the Moon and celebrate past, present, and future lunar exploration.

It's all part of International Observe the Moon Night.

This weekend is the best time to look up at the Moon, because it will be half illuminated in it's first quarter phase.

People looking up in the night sky will get to see a stunning landscape of lunar mountains and craters along the line between light and dark, day and night on the Moon!

There's even a special treat this weekend, because of the Moon's slight apparent wobble in it's orbit around Earth, viewers will get a peek around the edge of the Moon, glimpsing what's usually hidden inside.

Humans first stepped on the Moon during the Apollo program in 1969, and Nasa is now looking to the future of lunar exploration through it's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Artemis Program.

FOX43's Jackie De Tore spoke to Andrea Jones, Nasa Engagement Dir. for Observe The Moon Night, to learn more about this weekend's stellar event.

