Temperatures around Puget Sound could reach nearly 90 degrees this week, but the onshore breeze from the Pacific Ocean will cap the mercury from climbing much higher.

Tuesday's forecast high at Sea-Tac is 86 degrees, and Wednesday could climb to 89 or beyond. The week cools back down with 80 degrees on Thursday and a high of 72 on Friday. The weekend looks sunny, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

The National Weather Service reports near-record highs in the upper 80s and 90s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of southwest Washington and Oregon, where a heat advisory goes into effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The warming trend is quick, and will extend through Thursday. California, Arizona and Nevada are experiencing intense heat already. The same thermal low pressure will travel north this week, pushing into Washington on Wednesday.

The summer-like temperatures arrive with less than two weeks until the summer solstice.

The storms tracking into Canada are playing a roll in creating favorable wind for slight cooling on the coast and inland around Puget Sound.

Rain pointed across British Columbia and Alberta this week will aid in wildfire prevention for Canada, which will be welcome news for limiting smoky, hazy days in the west, if prevention is successful.

The dry, climbing, heat has created a thermal trough which will travel from California into Oregon and into south Washington state early Wednesday, rapidly shifting into south, central Washington by Wednesday night.

Observe the wildfire activity in northern California this weekend, despite the near elimination of drought by a very wet late winter and spring in California. A very hot temperature trend can change a fire season outlook in short time.

If you're spending time outside in the sunshine this week, be sure to wear sunscreen and take precautions protect your skin from UV rays. The EPA's UV Index forecast predicts Washington state will high or very high exposure levels this week, which is common in June and July.