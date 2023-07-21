Seattle is quickly tallying up 80 and 90 degree days this year

The Emerald City normally experiences 27 days of 80 degrees or warmer each year but we've already recorded 25 days and there's two months of summer left.

SEATTLE — We're now officially one month into the summer season with two additional months of summer weather to go.

There's no question what season it is as it has been unusually warm with temperatures running above normal and feeling like summer even before it officially started on June 21. Seattle is running ahead of schedule in the number of 80 degree or warmer days recorded this year.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, there have been 25 days with temperatures 80 degrees or warmer as of July 20, which is not only more than usual, but also ahead of last year, which was one of the warmest summers on record. This same time last year, Sea-Tac had only touched 80 degrees or warmer eight times.

Historically, from 1945-2022, the Emerald City records 27 days of 80 degrees or warmer. The numbers have been changing quite drastically over the last decade with a significant increase observed.

From 2013 through last year, Seattle average 42 days at or warmer than 80 degrees, and out of the last 10 years, eight of the years have experienced at least 40 days at or above 80.

With two months of summer left, and temperatures in the 80s continuing later into the year as the region warms, Seattle will likely eclipse the average number of 80 degree or warmer days.