Conditions over the mountains passes are expected to dry out Friday night, and the mountains won't get another significant amount of snowfall until late Monday.

The mountains were hit very hard with snow over the last 24 hours. Stevens Pass saw 15 inches, Mount Baker got 14 inches, and Snoqualmie and White passes each got nine inches.

Interstate 90 closed for several hours Friday night near Snoqualmie Pass due to spin outs, but the roadway re-opened about 9:30 p.m.

Chains are required crossing Snoqualmie Pass, except on cars that have four-wheel drive, and traction tires are advised for Stevens and White passes as of Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Drivers should get a bit of a break Saturday after a winter storm warning for the Cascades expires at 4 a.m. The winter storm warning is in effect for elevations of 3,000 feet and above. This includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass.

Travel could be "very difficult," the Weather Service says.

