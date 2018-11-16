Millions of people are expected to hit the road, driving to their Thanksgiving destination this year.

To help you plan, WSDOT has released its holiday travel charts so you will know when the roads will be particularly clogged on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Olympia, and between Bellingham and the Candian Border, and US 2 over Stevens Pass.

Longer wait times can be expected at ferry docks and Canadian border crossings throughout the holiday weekend.

Sign up for ferry travel alerts to get real-time updates. If you're taking a vehicle to the San Juan Islands, Sidney, BC or Port Townsend/Coupeville routes, it's advised you make a reservation.

RELATED | 5 things to know before you go to Sea-Tac Airport this Thanksgiving

© 2018 KING