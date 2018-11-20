Conditions over the mountains passes dried out Saturday morning, and the mountains won't get another significant amount of snowfall until mid next week.

The mountains were hit very hard with snow over the last 24 hours. Stevens Pass saw 15 inches, Mount Baker got 14 inches, and Snoqualmie and White passes each got nine inches.

Interstate 90 closed for several hours Friday night near Snoqualmie Pass due to spin outs, but the roadway re-opened about 9:30 p.m.

Traction tires are advised for Stevens and White passes as of Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and all restrictions have been lifted at Snoqualmie Pass.

Drivers should get a bit of a break Saturday after the winter storm warning for the Cascades expired Saturday morning. The winter storm warning was in effect for elevations of 3,000 feet and above. That included Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass.

