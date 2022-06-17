It's not your imagination; June really has been rainy

The monthly rain total at Sea-Tac hit 2.53 inches on Friday, making it officially the ninth wettest June on record.

SEATTLE — On Friday, the Seattle area made the list for the top 10 wettest months of June on record.

The monthly rain total at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 2.53 inches, marking the ninth wettest June in 78 years, according to the National Weather Service.

June 2022 has outpaced the 2.50 inches of rain that fell in 1973. It lags behind 1985 and 1984, when 2.80 inches of rain and 2.81 inches of rain fell, respectively.

The wettest June on record is currently 3.90 inches, set back in 1946, according to the National Weather Service. The second wettest June was in 1964, with a recorded 3.82 inches of rain.

Between 1991 and 2020, normal precipitation for the month of June in the Seattle area is 1.57 inches, according to historic data from the National Weather Service. That's the third lowest total monthly precipitation. Ditto for Sea-Tac Airport, where the normal is 1.45 inches.

Early in the month, an atmospheric river brought heavy rains to the region over just a few days.

A rare June storm just a few days later broke daily rainfall records for several cities and prompted flooding concerns throughout the Puget Sound region. On June 9, Sea-Tac Airport recorded 1.10 inches of rain, breaking the old record of 0.72 inches set in 1993. The NWS said it was the sixth wettest June day on record at the airport.

The rain doesn't appear to be ready to let up, either. A low moving inland Friday and Saturday will bring with it more rain showers and cool temperatures. Sunday will start with off-and-on showers before the weather begins to improve.