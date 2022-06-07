New rainfall records possible as atmospheric river sets up over Washington

An unusual spring weather setup will deliver areas of heavy rain to parts of western Washington late week through the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — June is historically one of the drier and sunnier months for western Washington, but a rare storm system for this time of year is expected to bring areas of heavy rain to the region late this week into the weekend.

A moderately strong atmospheric river is forecast to develop late this week continuing into the weekend, pumping a feed of subtropical moisture into the Pacific Northwest. This setup is more typical of what our area would expect in fall, not in late spring.

You've probably heard about the wet Thu night & Friday in the forecast. Here's the source of the moisture. It's significant. Daily rainfall records are possible on Friday and some locations may break into the top 10 wettest June days. pic.twitter.com/LRnTupceRE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 6, 2022

Timeline

The event is expected to be a bit of a one-two punch setup with the first punch being the more noticeable of the event.

A surge of moisture and associated rain moves into western Washington Thursday into early Friday. This initial surge of rain will be the heaviest of the two.

Snow levels are expected to skyrocket to 11,000 feet Thursday and Friday before falling to around 8,000 feet over the weekend.

A second surge of moisture and associated rain is expected Saturday. This second push of moisture has continued to trend down with the greatest impacts expected to be in Oregon.

Thursday morning

Rain starts early Thursday morning for the coastal beaches and Olympic Peninsula. Rain is expected to be light initially before increasing in intensity throughout the morning hours.

Thursday afternoon

The rain overspreads the entire region Thursday afternoon with the heaviest rain occurring across the Olympic Peninsula and Central and South Sound. This is where pockets of moderate to heavy rain are expected.

Thursday night

The surge of moisture continues Thursday night with decreased intensity and coverage across the Olympic Peninsula. Heavier rain is expected to shift into the Cascades and foothills.

Thursday's rain could amount to 1 inch for many areas with higher amounts in the Olympics and Cascades. Additional rain accumulations are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Impacts

The main impact from the rain will be moderate to heavy rain accumulations from late week into the weekend. A widespread 0.75-1.50 inches of rain can be expected for much of western Washington. The Cascades and Olympics along with the foothills are forecast to receive the heavier rain totals, exceeding two inches in some areas. The heaviest rain will fall Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

For the entire month of June, Seattle averages 1.45 inches of rain. Seattle could receive close to 1 inch of rain, if not more, which would make this June one of the wettest on record along with possibly breaking a daily rainfall record for June 9. Additional cities can expect to potentially break daily rainfall records with this event.

Significant flooding concerns are not currently anticipated but minor nuisance flooding is possible for areas that see heavier rain, especially for poor drainage areas and urban layouts.

Rivers will rise across the region and could approach minor flood stage due to the rain and snowmelt. The Skokomish River in Mason County has an increased risk to approach a minor flood stage so this will be closely monitored. In the Cascades, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Stehekin River at Stehekin, affecting Chelan County.