Pilot program at Sea-Tac Airport lets passengers schedule their TSA screening

Beginning May 4, passengers can schedule their screening appointment in advance or at the terminal, reducing wait times

SEATAC, Wash. — A pilot program at Sea-Tac Airport that allows travelers to schedule their TSA screening kicked off May 4.

SEA Spot Saver is available from 4 a.m. to noon for Alaska, Delta, and other airline passengers.

People flying with Alaska can sign up in advance or when they arrive at the terminal. People flying with Delta or other airlines can sign up at the terminal.

The free service grants passengers expedited, contact-free screening, according to the program's webpage. Once someone signs up, they are notified when to go to their assigned checkpoint.

The program is using TSA Checkpoint 2 and 5.

The pilot program will run until Aug. 31.

Though the number of travelers at Sea-Tac Airport remains low compared to pre-pandemic times, activity is increasing. TSA screened an average of 29,500 people a day in the last week of April, according to the latest data. That's down 52% compared to 2019, but well above this time last year.