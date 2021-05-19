Vintage motorcycles have their own museum in Chehalis

Most of the bikes date back to before 1916. #k5evening

CHEHALIS, Wash. — At the Vintage Motorcycle Museum in Chehalis you'll find Flying Merkels, Reading Standards and Harley Davidsons, all dating back to before 1916. Many feature sidecars.

The collection of two dozen motorcycles belongs to Frank Mason, a retired building contractor, who fell in love with the old bikes.

"Most all of them will not exceed 45-50 miles per hour," he says. "It's a real thrill going down country roads just to hear the sounds of those one or two-cylinder engines just pop pop pop down the road."

Mason and his wife Barbara would join touring groups all over the Western United States and Europe. Mason convinced his wife she was having fun in the sidecar, but she wasn't so sure.

"At the outset, I was scared to death," she said. "We were going up the hills of Sutter Creek I'd look over the edge and I'd think of the movies where the pin would come out and I would go tumbling down, but no. He always took me on a good ride and we had many good times."

In later years the Masons hosted a tour through the backroads of Lewis County. Now the motorcycles are displayed at a museum, along with bicycles, a jukebox, posters and vintage signs. If you're driving between Seattle and Portland, Chehalis makes a nice pit stop.

You'd never guess by looking at them, but both of the Masons are in their 80's. The museum is open by appointment only.

"Life's been interesting," says Barbara Mason. "There's never been a dull moment and I wouldn't trade it for anything ."