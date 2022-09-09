Westbound I-90 near Issaquah to be reduced to 1 lane for nearly 2 weeks

A project on westbound I-90 east of Issaquah will cause two weeks of multi-day lane closures beginning Sept. 11.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 90 east of Issaquah on Sept. 11 to begin repairing broken concrete.

The work will cause westbound I-90 to be reduced to only one lane for most days during a two-week period, the department said.

WSDOT crews will close two left lanes of westbound I-90 about 1.5 miles west of the High Point interchange at 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. Lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Crews will also close the two right lanes in the same area from 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 until 5 a.m. on Sept. 23.

During the closures, the WSDOT said crews will remove broken concrete panels, complete soil and drainage work and repave the section of roadway with asphalt.

The WSDOT said the closures are taking place during the week due to heavier traffic on the weekends during the summer and early fall.

The department said a retaining wall was added near milepost 19 to cap an old coal mine shaft when the section of I-90 was built in the 1970s. The mine collected water over the years, which eventually seeped under I-90 causing the concrete pavement to crack with winter freezes and extreme summer heat.

The two weeks of lane reductions are the first of six planned weeklong closures to smooth the one-mile section of interstate west of High Point Way and repair two bridges along the East Fork Issaquah Creek Preston and Highlands Drive Northeast.

According to the WSDOT, the project will also require the following:

Two weeks to replace concrete just before the I-90 bridge west of High Point Way

Two weeks to repave the bridge about a mile east of the SE 82nd Street on-ramp near Preston

Individual concrete panels will be replaced during overnight lane reductions