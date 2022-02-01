Wire theft causes I-5 express lane ramp closure in Seattle

The entrance/exit ramp at Ninth Avenue and Pike Street is closed until further notice.

SEATTLE — A ramp connected to the Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle is closed following a "significant amount of wire theft."

The entrance/exit ramp at Ninth Avenue and Pike Street is closed until further notice, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

"We cannot operate the gates or signage for that ramp without power," WSDOT tweeted. "The express lanes will operate as normal with this exception.