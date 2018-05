The Washington State Transportation Commission seeks public comment on three tolling options for the new State Route 99 tunnel through Seattle.

All three plans released Tuesday include rates ranging from $1.50 to $2.25 for peak travel hours and a $1 toll overnight. Midday tolls would be either $1 or $1.25, depending on the plan. The biggest difference between the three plans are how often the tolls increase and by how much.

The three toll rate options would be in effect from 2019 to at least June 2020.

The commission spent over a year studying toll rates, possible exemptions, and traffic impacts of tolling. They aim to generate enough revenue to cover specific costs, including toll operations, maintenance, and construction debt payments. Initial toll rates will not cover future repair and replacement costs.

The state legislature will review future toll increases and determine if toll revenue should cover other costs.

The Washington Department of Transportation hopes the tunnel will open in October.

The public comment period for the tolling plans is open until July 17, and the official tolling option will be announced mid-July. The tolling rates will be finalized in the fall after another comment period.

Here’s complete details about each of the plans discussed:

Option A: Toll rates for FY 2019-21

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. $1.25

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. $1.25

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

- There are four different toll rates over six time periods on weekdays.

- Beginning in July 2022, toll rates increase 3 percent, every three years for all days of the week.

Option B: Toll rates for FY 2019-20

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. $1.25

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. $1.00

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. $1.50

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. $1.50

8 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

- There are four different toll rates over eight time periods on weekdays.

- Beginning in July 2020, there will be annual toll rate increases of 3.5 percent for five years that will apply to the weekday rates only.

Option C: Toll rates for FY 2019-24

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. $1.25

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. $1.75

7 p.m. – 11 p.m. $1.25

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

- There are five different toll rates over seven time periods on weekdays.

- There are no toll rate increases during first five years of tolling. Then there are three toll rate increases of 5 percent each, taking place in July of 2024, 2029, and 2034, for all days of the week.

