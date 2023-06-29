SR 520 bridge tolls increasing up to $1.10 during peak hours

Tolls will increase an average of 15% with the largest increases coming after the end of the morning and evening weekday commutes.

SEATTLE — Toll rate increases for the state Route 520 bridge are set to go into effect July 1.

Rates for two-axle vehicles will increase between 20 cents and $1.10 per trip, depending on the time of day. Peak period hours will also be extended with new peak period hours from 7-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

The SR 520 bridge between Seattle and Bellevue is tolled both ways, and prices change based on time of day, with lower rates on nights, weekends and holidays.

The largest tolling increases are after the end of the morning and evening weekday commutes, where rates will increase to $4.50 between 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. and to $3.80 between 10-11 a.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Rates will also increase on weekends, but the increases will be smaller.

Overall, tolls will increase by an average of 15%, according to the Washington State Transportation Commission.

Separate toll increases for three- to six-plus-axle vehicles were also set.

The transportation commission approved the toll increases in August 2021. However, the rate increases were deferred two years due to a one-time appropriation from the state Legislature of up to $60 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that will pay for operations and maintenance.

The rate increase was necessary for toll revenues to be sufficient to meet forecasted financial obligations, according to a June 2021 commission meeting summary.