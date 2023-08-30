SR 20 reopens in North Cascades after wildfire closure

The fires have resulted in several closures as crews work to contain them.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWHALEM, Wash. — State Route 20 in the North Cascades reopened Wednesday after wildfire activity forced a five-day closure.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened SR 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, between milepost 120 in Newhalem and milepost 171 - approximately 22 miles west of Winthrop at 9 a.m.

A pilot car will guide traffic for a 4-mile stretch between Rainy Pass and the Blue Lake trailhead parking lot while crews continue to battle the Blue Lake Fire. Pilot car operations may be suspended at times, but the roadway will remain open, WSDOT said.

Travelers should remain alert as fire crews will be working in the area, and people are discouraged from stopping along the highway.

WSDOT also warned there could be more road closures based on fire activity and weather.

The National Park Service has closed camping, trailheads, overlooks and other recreation east of Newhalem. There is no access to North Cascades National Park and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area from the Bridge Creek trailhead or Blue Lake, Maple Pass or Twisp Pass. There are no reroutes for the Pacific Crest Trail.

The closure comes as the Sourdough Fire and Blue Lake Fire continue to burn in the area. As of Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Sourdough Fire burned 6,221 acres and was 30% contained. The fire started with a lightning strike on July 29 near Diablo in steep terrain in the Ross Lake National Recreation Area.

The Blue Lake Fire burned 1,056 acres and was 31% contained. The fire began Aug. 15 about 20 miles west of Winthrop in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. A cause has not been determined.

Sections of State Route 20 have been closed off and on since Aug. 4.