After a deadly 2022, police patrols increase along SR 99

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Target Zero Task Force is increasing police patrols along State Route 99 to monitor pedestrian and bicycle/roller safety. The patrols are already taking place and will run until Saturday, April 29.

“With a recent uptick in pedestrian and bicycle/roller involved crashes along SR 99, pedestrian and bicycle/roller safety is critically important to ensure the accessibility of our region for all community members and modes of transport,” said Sgt. Scott Oak with the Des Moines Police Department. “These incidents are completely preventable.”

The patrols are part of the Washington State Department of Transportation's “Vision Zero” plan. The goal is zero traffic deaths by 2030.

In 2022, 745 people were killed in crashes on Washington roads. That was the most deaths since 1990. Pedestrians and cyclists made up 7% of those crashes, but 61% of all deadly crashes.

In February, Washington state received more than $9 million in federal grant funding to help address the state’s roadway fatalities. Speeds in business districts and residential streets were lowered earlier this year in Tacoma. Street remodeling in Seattle also aims to reduce pedestrian and bike fatalities.

“Our roads are safer when drivers remain aware of pedestrians and bicycles/rollers and we look out for one another,” said Sara Wood, Target Zero manager. “Watching out for pedestrians and bicycles/rollers in crosswalks, along the road, and near transit centers/stops is important to keep us all safe.”