One dead in 3-car crash on I-5 in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person died in a three-car crash on northbound I-5 in Federal Way Sunday evening.

Two vehicles went off the freeway, including the causing vehicle near 304th Street, according to state Trooper Rick Johnson.

The driver that troopers say caused the crash was ejected and died at the scene, according to Johnson.

Minor injuries were reported to occupants of the other vehicles.

At least two lanes were blocked around 8 p.m.

