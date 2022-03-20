Multiple northbound lanes closed on I-5 after deadly crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 are closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila.
The Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious collision occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. Johnson later tweeted one person was killed in the crash.
The Washington State Department of Transportion said the Washington State Patrol, fire and medical aid were at the scene near Westfield Southcenter Mall.
Lengthy lane closures are expected and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.