Montlake Bridge in Seattle will be closed in both directions this weekend

Both directions of the Montlake Bridge will close to vehicle traffic starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and last through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

SEATTLE — The SR 513 Montlake Bridge in northeast Seattle will be closed again this weekend for ongoing mechanical work on the bridge.

The bridge sidewalks will also be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday. During sidewalk closures, shuttles will transport pedestrians and bicyclists from one side of the bridge to the other using a detour route.

The westbound SR 520 off-ramps to Montlake Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard will also be closed all weekend, as well as the Lake Washington Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound SR 520.

Work on the Montlake Bridge started in the summer of 2021. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are replacing the more than 20-year-old worn grid deck on the bridge.

The latest phase of the work involves repairing and replacing mechanical components that raise and lower the bridge so it can continue to operate reliably.