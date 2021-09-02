Montlake Bridge reopens to vehicle traffic Friday morning

The bridge will reopen just in time for Labor Day weekend before a series of other weekend closures throughout the fall.

SEATTLE — The Montlake Bridge will reopen to vehicle traffic at 5 a.m. Friday morning after nearly a month-long closure.

The bridge shut down to cars and closed sidewalk access on one side starting on Aug. 8 in order to replace the 20-year-old grid deck and two expansion joints, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The bridge is a vital connection between the eastern parts of Seattle and the University District. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an average of 40,000 to 66,000 drivers used the State Route 513 Montlake Bridge in Seattle every day. The preservation project is meant to keep the bridge in good repair as Seattle's population continues to grow, WSDOT said.

The Montlake Bridge will remain open for Labor Day weekend but will close the following weekend and four other weekends throughout the fall from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. WSDOT will use those closures to repair and replace mechanical components that raise and lower the bridge.