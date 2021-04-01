Increased toll rates for Seattle tunnel, Tacoma Narrows approved for Oct. 1

Toll rates are increasing as the state tries to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Toll rates will increase for the State Route 99 tunnel through Seattle and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Oct. 1.

A rate increase for the State Route 520 Bridge goes into effect July 1, 2023.

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the increases Aug. 24.

The new rates are as follows:

SR 99 tunnel: 15% rate increase for all times of day

Tacoma Narrows Bridge: 25-cent increase to all toll rates

SR 520 Bridge: tailored increase, average of 15% by time of day

The rate increases come as the state works to regain revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of commuters plummeted.

Between March 2020 and March 2021, gross toll revenue was $52.7 million below pre-pandemic forecasts due to a decline in vehicles on the road, according to information from the state. The largest traffic declines occurred during peak commute periods when tolls are higher, further impacting revenue loss.