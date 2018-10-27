Many areas around Puget Sound saw a lot of clouds and fog the past few weeks. Heavy fog can cut down on a driver’s visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

It’s important to stay focused and use extra caution if you need to drive during heavy fog when the visibility is low.

The National Weather Service and Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson shared some tips for driving in foggy conditions.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before hitting the road:

Use your low-beam headlights even during the day so other cars can see you. Use fog lights if you have them.

Slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Use your windshield wipers to keep any extra moisture from forming, which can create glare

In extreme dense fog where visibility is near zero, turn on your hazards, pull into a safe location, and park

Here is a bonus tip from Trooper Thorson:

“Please use your turn signals. Everyone really appreciates it, and it lets other drivers know when you’re going to turn,” he said.

