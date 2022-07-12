All lanes of SR-167 at SR-410 fully blocked due to semi-truck rollover

SUMNER, Wash. — A semi-truck rolled over on the highway and forced the lanes at SR-167 near SR 410 to be fully blocked Tuesday morning, according to transportation officials.
Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma tweeted that the collision involving a semi-truck happened just before 8:45 a.m. There is no word on injuries.
All southbound lanes are fully blocked until further notice, the department tweeted.
"This may take a while to clear," WSDOT Tacoma tweeted. "Avoid the area."
Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said the rollover caused a four-mile backup approaching the SR 410 interchange. There have been backups on westbound SR410 as a result of the collision, he said in a tweet.
City of Sumner troopers and WSDOT Tacoma is at the scene of the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
