x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

All lanes of SR-167 at SR-410 fully blocked due to semi-truck rollover

The rollover caused a four-mile backup approaching the SR 410 interchange. All southbound lanes are fully blocked until further notice.
Credit: Washington State Patrol

SUMNER, Wash. — A semi-truck rolled over on the highway and forced the lanes at SR-167 near SR 410 to be fully blocked Tuesday morning, according to transportation officials. 

Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma tweeted that the collision involving a semi-truck happened just before 8:45 a.m. There is no word on injuries. 

All southbound lanes are fully blocked until further notice, the department tweeted.

"This may take a while to clear," WSDOT Tacoma tweeted. "Avoid the area." 

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand  

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said the rollover caused a four-mile backup approaching the SR 410 interchange. There have been backups on westbound SR410 as a result of the collision, he said in a tweet.

City of Sumner troopers and WSDOT Tacoma is at the scene of the collision. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Seattle council to vote on next steps for light rail