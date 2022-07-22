SB I-5 fully closing in downtown Seattle Friday night

The Washington State Department of Transportation plans three separate closures for construction beginning Friday and Saturday.

SEATTLE — Revive I-5 work continues this weekend in Seattle with additional construction fully closing the southbound lanes under the Seattle Convention Center, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Revive I-5

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes from I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge and all traffic will be routed through the collector/distributor lanes.

WSDOT said ramps in the collector/distributor will be open except those from I-90 to southbound I-5, with those ramps being open for two hours after Sounders and Mariners games. Express lanes will only be open northbound.





I-5 southbound under Seattle Convention Center

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, all southbound I-5 lanes will be closed between Stewart and Spring Streets.

WSDOT crews will be working underneath the Seattle Convention Center and testing the fire suppression system, along with other maintenance.

All southbound traffic will exit at Stewart Street.

WSDOT said two southbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday while additional traffic will be using the collector/distributor for the remainder of the weekend.





Ship Canal Bridge northbound lane closure

Beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, the two right lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed from the State Route 520 exit to Northeast 45th Street.

WSDOT crews will be repairing the bridge deck on the Ship Canal Bridge.

All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday, according to WSDOT.





State Route 18

SR 18 will fully close from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road for a long list of maintenance work Saturday.

WSDOT crews will repair the roadway's pavement, work on the highways drainage and guardrails and more.