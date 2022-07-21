Want to skip I-5 traffic? Ferry between Des Moines, Seattle launching next month

The Chilkat Express will test the route between Des Moines and Seattle for two months beginning Aug. 10.

SEATTLE — The city of Des Moines announced a two-month pilot project for a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Bell Harbor Marina in downtown Seattle.

Service will begin on Aug. 10 and run through Oct. 9 aboard the Chilkat Express. The service will be chartered and run by Puget Sound Express and make four trips a day, Wednesday through Sunday.

The Chilkat Express will leave Des Moines Marina at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The vessel will leave Seattle at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and at 5 a.m.

The city of Des Moines said crew availability limits service to 10 hours a day. However, if the demand is there, additional crews could be hired to add another round-trip sailing that would leave Des Moines at 8 a.m. and leave Seattle at 9 a.m.

The city said it will take about 40 minutes for a one-way trip.

Service during the first week of operation from Aug. 10-15 will be free. After the first week, trips will cost $10 each way for adults. Children ages 13 and under ride for free. Tickets for seniors and active military will cost $5.

No reservations are needed, and tickets can be purchased at the time of boarding.

The Chilkat Express was built in 2001 as a passenger ferry for the Alaska market. The vessel is powered by twin waterjets and can travel at 40 knots.

The Chilkat Express is wheelchair accessible, along with the ramps to and from the boat to the dock. Bicycles are currently not allowed on the boat, but the city said seating could be adapted in the future if demand is warranted.