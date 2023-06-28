Here's why Washington state has the most expensive gas in the U.S.

According to AAA, a gallon of unleaded gasoline costs $4.98 in Washington state, up from $4.61 one month ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The average gallon of gasoline in Washington state is nearly $5, making it the highest price in the United States.

According to AAA, Washington state's average gas price is $4.98 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, up from $4.61 one month ago. California has the second-most expensive gas in the United States, with an average of $4.83 for a gallon of unleaded fuel.

Gas prices: Here are the cheapest gas stations to fill up in Seattle

During this time, however, the cost of crude oil is relatively unchanged. So what's to blame for such high prices?

Scott Montgomery, an affiliate faculty member with the University of Washington's Jackson School of International Studies, said he researches gas and oil prices. Montgomery said the rising gas prices are a supply and demand issue right now.

Montgomery pointed to four key reasons for the high gas prices right now.

Demand is rising because of the summer driving season.

The summer blend of gasoline is now in use, which is more expensive

The BP Cherry Point refinery in Blaine is undergoing maintenance and that has supply down. While the Cherry Point refinery upgrade was completed early this month, it usually requires a bit of time before fuel production is fully re-established, according to Montgomery.

Major maintenance work on the Olympic pipeline is impacting the supply

As gas prices have risen steadily, there have been more reports of thieves looking to capitalize.

A Seattle woman filled up at a gas station on June 20, only to find an empty plastic milk jug near her 2011 Kia Sorrento and a strong order.

The woman took her car to a local dealership on Aurora Avenue after fuel was leaking from the vehicle. When she took her car to the

Now, the bill to replace her gas tank is more than $1,300 with tax.