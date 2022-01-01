Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Money
Sports
Investigators
Nation World
Politics
Environment
Healthlink
Entertainment
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
Washington residents face sticker shock at the pump as prices skyrocket
Check gas prices around western Washington
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Drive Times
Webcams
SchoolNet
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
Western Washington Forecast
KING 5 Weather
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Seattle, WA »
46°
Seattle, WA »
Weather
Closings
Olympics
Coronavirus
Evening
New Day
Sports
Facing Race
Investigators
Explore the PNW
Stand For Truth
TV Listings
Meet the Team
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Gas Prices
KING would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow