Suspected DUI crash briefly closes all lanes of I-5 SB near Seattle

WSP took the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision into custody.

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 north of Interstate 90 are reopened Thursday morning after an early-morning collision blocked the entire roadway, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSODT) said.

Washington State Patrol PIO Rick Johnson shared on social media early Thursday that the collision involved a single car and sent three passengers to the hospital. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault.

Just before 3 a.m., WSDOT Traffic first shared that a collision was blocking the HOV lane just north of I-90.

WSDOT later added that all lanes were fully blocked as Washington State Patrol and the Incident Response team arrived on scene to investigate what they are calling a serious collision.

Southbound traffic is now being diverted to collector-distributor lanes, but WSDOT says there still will be major traffic impacts in the area.

Around 5:25 a.m. Thursday morning, WSDOT shared that the collision was cleared and that all of SB I-5 had reopened.