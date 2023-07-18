Parking, traffic, Lumen Field policies and more: What to know for Taylor Swift's concerts in Seattle

Thousands of Swifties are getting ready for the Taylor Swift concert on Saturday and Sunday. Here's what you need to know before attending.

SEATTLE — Here's what you need to know as Swift fans descend on Seattle.

When does Taylor Swift perform at Lumen Field?

Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Based on the tour so far, Swift will take the stage around 7:50 p.m. Her shows have been lasting more than three hours and have featured around 44 songs, so fans should plan for Swift to wrap around 11:30 p.m.

What is the timeline for concert days at Lumen Field?

6 a.m.: Lumen Field Parking Garage opens for pre-purchased parking passes (SOLD OUT)

10 a.m.: NW Box Office opens for customer service; no tickets available for sale

12 p.m.: Merch Trucks open for sales

1:30 p.m.: Event Center Box Office opens for customer service; no tickets available for sale

4:30 p.m.: Gates open

6:30 p.m.: Concert begins

How much are Taylor Swift tickets going for?

Swift's tour caused a meltdown on Ticketmaster's website when ticket registration began in November. The tour shattered the record for ticket sales for one artist in a day.

Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets during the Verified Fan pre-sale, an unprecedented demand that caused outrage among fans and even some government officials.

Resale tickets on StubHub start at $983 for a seat with a limited or obstructed view. Tickets on SeatGeek and Vivid Seats both start at more than $1,200.

Who's opening for Taylor Swift in Seattle?

Swift's special guests at her Seattle concerts will be HAIM and Gracie Abrams.

Can I tailgate outside for Taylor Swift in Seattle?

According to the venue's website, Lumen Field does not allow tailgating at its onsite parking lots.

When can I purchase Taylor Swift merch?

At every stop on the tour, a merchandise truck has set up outside the stadium but be prepared for hundreds of fans lined up to buy merch. Fans in most cities have waited hours to make a purchase.

The truck opens for sales at noon on both concert days. The merch trucks will also be open the day before the concerts on Friday.

The merch trucks will be located outside the northwest and southwest corners of Lumen Field.

What will traffic be like in SODO for Taylor Swift?

If you’re headed to SODO for the concert, expect crowds and heavy traffic. Other events, including Mariners games Saturday and Sunday afternoons, are expected to bring additional people to the area. Traffic is expected to be heaviest when Mariners fans leave T-Mobile Park after the games, which begin at 1:10 p.m. Concertgoers are urged to arrive before or after the game ends to avoid overlapping traffic.

Several road closures could further impact concertgoers. State Route 520 will be closed from Seattle to Bellevue the weekend of the concert. State Route 18 will also be closed between Issaquah Hobart Road and I-90 from Friday night through Sunday at noon.

Where can I park for Taylor Swift?

On-site parking at Lumen Field has sold out. Fans won’t be able to purchase parking day-of in the Lumen Field Parking Garage or the North Lot.

Parking is available at other lots in the area, according to consumer parking app ParkWhiz. As of July 18, parking rates for reservable spots started at $65 for garages within a half-mile of Lumen Field.

Where is the passenger and rideshare drop-off?

If concertgoers are getting dropped off at the stadium in a personal vehicle, Lumen Field’s drop-off zone is located across from the Lumen Field Pro Shop on South Charles Street just west of Occidental Avenue.

Rideshare drivers can drop off passengers for Lumen Field events at two locations: King Street and Occidental Avenue or Royal Brougham Way and Occidental Avenue.

What are the best transit options for Taylor Swift?

The Seattle Department of Transportation urges people to take transit or bike to the concert to avoid traffic. Public transit agencies throughout King County will extend service to help people get home after the concert.

A free Metro shuttle will also travel along Alaskan Way and Third and Fourth avenues to help people get from Lumen Field to downtown Seattle and Pier 50, where the water taxi sails. The shuttle will pick up riders on northbound First Avenue South near South Charles Street. See a map of the shuttle route here.

Link light rail will run until 1:40 a.m. on each of the concert nights. The water taxi will have an 11:45 p.m. and a 12:15 a.m. sailing to West Seattle. Metro and Sound Transit bus routes 545, 550 and 554 and RapidRide Lines C, D and H will have additional trips after the concert. The Sounder train will run on July 22, departing from Lakewood at 3:11 p.m. and Everett at 3:45 p.m. Trains will depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the concert ends.

Use Metro’s trip planner to help you figure out the best route.

What kind of purse can you bring to the Taylor Swift concert?

Lumen Field enforces a clear bag policy. A small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches is permitted.

Other approved bags include clear tote bags or backpacks that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Backpacks cannot have more than two pockets. Fans can also use a clear one gallon storage bag.

Medically necessary bags such as diaper bags are allowed, but must be inspected at one of the following entrances: NE VIP Gate, NW VIP Gate, SW VIP Gate, Club Entrance (Garage Level 5), and Suite Entrance (Garage Level 6).

Are friendship bracelets allowed?

Yes, concertgoers can bring in friendship bracelets. However, lights and batteries are not allowed.

What items aren't allowed at the Seattle Taylor Swift concert?

No signs larger than 11 inches by 17 inches

No lights of any kind, including on clothing

No stainless steel water bottles, coolers or thermoses

No professional camera, including any camera with a detachable lens

No camera accessories such as GoPros, cases or tripods

No professional video or audio recording equipment

What songs will Taylor Swift play in Seattle?

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth headlining tour. The concert will feature songs from all of her 10 studio albums. She has not toured for her studio albums Lover, Folklore and Evermore due to COVID-19. This tour will also feature tracks from her latest album, Midnights, which was released in October of 2022.