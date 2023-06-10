Crabbing in crisis: A look into economic, environmental factors disrupting the global seafood industry
KING 5 traveled to Kodiak, Alaska to learn more about the current crabbing crisis.
-
Snow crab harvest season canceled again
The harvest is closed for the second year due to population concerns. Last year was the first time in history the U.S. snow crab fishery was closed.
-
How 10 billion snow crab vanished from Alaskan waters
Alaska fishermen are feeling the pinch after Bering Sea snow crab season was canceled for the second year in a row.
The crabbing industry in western Washington and around the globe is in crisis.
This is due to environmental impacts, like warming oceans, and economic factors, like inflation, that are putting a strain on fishermen.
KING 5 traveled to Kodiak, Alaska to learn more about the current crabbing crisis.
Snow crab harvest season canceled again: The harvest is closed for the second year due to population concerns. Last year was the first time in history the U.S. snow crab fishery was closed.
The Bering Sea snow crab fishery will be closed again this year due to population concerns.
Crabbers from the Pacific Northwest who fish in Alaska had been watching and waiting for recommendations from the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which met Thursday and Friday. Following the meetings, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said Bering snow crab season will be closed for 2023-2024; Bristol Bay red king crab will open. Tanner crab will also be open for commercial fishermen.
Both the snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab seasons were closed in 2023. Crabbers and industry associations warned of the massive impact the decision would have on many small businesses, prompting calls by Congressional officials for an emergency declaration and federal aid.
Last year was the first time in history the U.S. snow crab fishery was closed. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said the harvests were closed over concerns about long-term conservation and the sustainability of crab stocks.
There was some good news for fishermen that came out of the meeting. Read more
How 10 billion snow crab vanished from Alaskan waters: Alaska fishermen are feeling the pinch after Bering Sea snow crab season was canceled for the second year in a row.
Early fall is usually when crabbers are frantically preparing for a long season that starts October 15, but this year is different. A huge portion of the crabbing season is canceled with the news that once again, snow crabs will not be caught in the Bering Sea.
This is the second year in a row that the Alaskan crabbing industry is taking a hit, an unprecedented event.
A red flag was raised during the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) annual summer survey. Every year, NOAA spends months collecting data on the Bering Sea crab population.
Recent years show drastic changes. In 2018, there were an estimated 12.2 billion snow crabs in the Baring Sea. In 2019, that number dropped to just shy of 5 billion snow crabs, but it wasn't enough to raise red flags at the time. The summer survey was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Then, in 2021 when the survey returned, those snow crab levels dropped to a little more than one billion total.
Kodiak-based NOAA Research Biologist Erin Fedeway says no one expected that drastic of a drop. Read more