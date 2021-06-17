Conservation groups offer $15K reward for info on wolf death in Washington

The wolf was found dead of a gunshot wound May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A coalition of conservation groups is offering a $15,000 reward for information on the poaching of the breeding female of the Wedge wolf pack in northeastern Washington state.

The wolf was found dead of a gunshot wound May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County.

Conservation groups say the slain wolf had given birth to pups earlier this year. Because her death occurred when the pups would not yet have been fully weaned, the groups say her litter has likely starved to death.