Wilson has 23 points, 14 rebounds; Aces beat Storm 82-74

A'ja Wilson scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Las Vegas pulled away for good and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 82-74.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Las Vegas pulled away for good and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 82-74.

Wilson finished with 14 rebounds and two blocks. Breanna Stewart led Seattle (11-3) with a season-high 29 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. 

Natasha Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. 

Jackie Young was fouled as she hit a jumper and made the and-1 free throw to open the second quarter and spark an 11-2 run that made it 30-20. 

The Aces led the rest of the way. Seattle has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. 