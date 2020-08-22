Wilson has 23 points, 14 rebounds; Aces beat Storm 82-74

A'ja Wilson scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Las Vegas pulled away for good and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 82-74.

Wilson finished with 14 rebounds and two blocks. Breanna Stewart led Seattle (11-3) with a season-high 29 points and a career-best 18 rebounds.

Natasha Howard had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Jackie Young was fouled as she hit a jumper and made the and-1 free throw to open the second quarter and spark an 11-2 run that made it 30-20.