Stewart, Storm bounce back, beat Sparks 81-75 without Bird

Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Seattle Storm never trailed in their 81-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart brings a ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Seattle Storm never trailed in their 81-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm (3-1) bounced back from an 89-71 loss to the Washington Mystics. Candace Parker had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sparks (2-2). 

Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.5 seconds to play that made it 79-73. 

Chelsea Gray made a putback of a missed 3-pointer by Brittney Sykes to pull L.A. within four with 25.8 left but Magbegor answered with a layup less than two seconds later to cap the scoring. 