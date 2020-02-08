Stewart, Storm bounce back, beat Sparks 81-75 without Bird

Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Seattle Storm never trailed in their 81-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Storm (3-1) bounced back from an 89-71 loss to the Washington Mystics. Candace Parker had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sparks (2-2).

Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.5 seconds to play that made it 79-73.