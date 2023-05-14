Tyler Lussi scores to give the Courage a 1-0 win over OL Reign

Tyler Lussi's first-half goal powered the North Carolina Courage to a 1-0 win against OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

CARY, N.C. — Tyler Lussi's first-half goal powered the North Carolina Courage to a 1-0 win against OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

In the 34th minute at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, Courage forward Rikke Madsen sent a through ball to Lussi just over the halfway line. The forward beat her defender on the fast break and slotted a shot into the far post.

North Carolina (3-3-1), which had 69% of possession in the first half, also had two first-half goals called back for offside.

OL Reign (4-2-1) got its first shot on goal in the 61st minute when goalkeeper Casey Murphy had to push away a Jordyn Huitema header. Huitema got a similar look five minutes later, but Murphy again made the save.