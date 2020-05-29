x
Testing at core of NWSL's tournament plan

The National Women's Soccer League is one of the first North American pro leagues to announce it will begin play after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2014 file photo, members of the U.S. Women's National team warm up during practice at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Pro soccer returns to the U.S. next month when the National Women's Soccer League starts a 25-game tournament in a pair of stadiums in Utah that will be kept clear of fans to protect players from the coronavirus. Players from the nine teams will train and live at two Salt Lake City-area hotels, the league announced Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The league's nine teams will participate in a tournament in Utah starting in late June. The league's testing protocol is at the core of its plans. 

With so few teams, the NWSL's plans to take the field are less daunting than those of a bigger league, like the NBA, whose season remains in limbo. 

The NWSL appointed a 15-doctor task force to devise its protocol. It also consulted with the players' union to address athlete concerns. 