Testing at core of NWSL's tournament plan

The National Women's Soccer League is one of the first North American pro leagues to announce it will begin play after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's nine teams will participate in a tournament in Utah starting in late June. The league's testing protocol is at the core of its plans.

With so few teams, the NWSL's plans to take the field are less daunting than those of a bigger league, like the NBA, whose season remains in limbo.