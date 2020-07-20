Morris, Lodeiro lead Sounders past rival Whitecaps 3-0

The Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 in the MLS is Back tournament.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot early in the first half, Jordan Morris added to the lead with his third goal of the season, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 in the MLS is Back tournament.

Jordan Morris is on fire! 🔥@MattDoyle76 analyzes how @JmoSmooth13 has become one of the league's most dangerous wingers. pic.twitter.com/TUjAEbmHId — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 20, 2020

Seattle clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. Seattle will finish either second or third in Group B, depending on Chicago's final group stage match.